Further sanctions on Russia under review, says UK foreign office minister

Further sanctions on Russia under review, says UK foreign office ministerReuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:31 IST
Britain is keeping any further sanctions on Russian individuals over the detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny under review, a minister for the foreign office, Wendy Morton, said on Wednesday, adding she would not comment on future designations.
"We keep further sanctions designations under constant review," Morton told parliament. "However it would not be appropriate to comment at this stage on possible future designations as this could undermine their impact."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Britain
- Alexei Navalny
- Wendy Morton
ALSO READ
Fire kills eight in Russian apartment block
Kremlin foe Navalny says Russian prison authority has asked a court to jail him
Russian judge is asked to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in absentia
Mexico aims to fast track Russian Sputnik vaccine authorization after seeing data
Russian arrested in Goa for assault