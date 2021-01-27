Karnataka legislature's first session in 2021 to begin tomorrow with Guv address

The first session of theKarnataka Legislature in the New Year, beginning on Thursday,is likely to be stormy as opposition parties are likely tocorner the BJP government in the state, which is alreadybattling resentment within after the recent cabinet rejig, ona host of issues.

The seven-day long session will begin with GovernorVajubhai Vala delivering the customary address to the jointsitting of the state legislature, and it is scheduled toconclude on February 5.

This will be the first session after Chief MinisterYediyurappa expanded his cabinet by inducting seven newministers and reallocated portfolios among certain ministers.

Public expression of displeasure by some BJPlegislators about the functioning of the government isexpected to provide enough ammunition to the oppositionparties that are planning to corner the ruling party on itshandling of the COVID crisis, providing relief to floodaffected, and the state's economy.

The ongoing agitation by farmers against certainfarm sector related laws and lack of funds towardsdevelopmental activities are also likely to gain prominenceduring the session.

The contentious anti-cow slaughter legislation isonce again expected to come to the fore with a bill to thiseffect that was passed by the legislative assembly yet to betaken up in the legislative council.

However, the state government has already promulgatedthe Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation ofCattle Ordinance that provides for punishment on killing ofcattle and offers protection to those ''acting in good faith''to save them, to give effect to a bill that is pending.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of thesession, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said newbills listed by the government along with those that werepending during the previous session will be taken up forconsideration and passage.

Also the government has promulgated three ordinancesso far and bills replacing them will be tabled during thesession, he said.

All the necessary COVID related guidelines andsafety measures that were in place during the previous sessionwill be followed during this session too, he added.

The session comes at a time when there is strongresentment from aspirants within the BJP following Yediyurappainducting seven new ministers into his cabinet and alsoregarding reallocation of portfolios among some ministers thatunderwent at least four rounds of changes, under pressure andthreats of resignation.

Opposition parties are likely to latch on to opencriticism of the government by some legislators, with thelikes of Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLCA H Vishwanath personally attacking the Chief Minister on hisstyle of functioning, accusing him of making certain peopleministers under threat of blackmail and also his son B YVijayendra's alleged interference in the administration.

The election for the post of Chairman and DeputyChairman of the legislative council are also likely to takeplace during the session.

There are all indications that the incumbentChairman K Pratapachandra Shetty, who is from the Congress,may resign soon, as the ruling BJP has moved a no-confidencemotion against him which is likely to be supported by the JD(S).

The post of the Deputy Chairman has fallen vacantfollowing the alleged death by suicide of S L Dharme Gowdafrom the JD(S) last month.

With leaders of both parties holding talks, thereare all indications that the BJP and JD(S) are likely to joinhands for the post of Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The earlier move by both parties in December toremove Shetty as Chairman was not successful as their noticeof no-confidence was rejected on technical grounds.

The House had witnessed high drama that day with theBJP-JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing eachother.

Amid the ruckus on December 15, the then DeputyChairman Dharme Gowda was even pulled down from the Chair.

Currently the ruling BJP is the single largest partyin the Council with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29seats including the chairman, JD(S) 13, one independent andone vacant (due to death of Dharme Gowda).

