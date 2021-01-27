Left Menu

BJP accuses Congress of inciting violence during farmers' tractor rally

A day after the rally descended into chaos as a section of protesting farmers broke prior agreement with the Delhi Police and indulged in violence and hooliganism, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said India will not tolerate its flags insult at Red Fort and alleged that the Congress has always worked to incite farmers during the ongoing agitation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:58 IST
The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of inciting violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 and claimed that those who have lost in elections are working to vitiate atmosphere in the country. A day after the rally descended into chaos as a section of protesting farmers broke prior agreement with the Delhi Police and indulged in violence and hooliganism, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said India will not tolerate its flag's insult at Red Fort and alleged that the Congress has always worked to incite farmers during the ongoing agitation. The opposition party cannot escape its responsibility as it is in power in Punjab, he said, adding that the state government should have arrested criminal elements as a preventive measure as people drove their tractors from there to the protest venue in Delhi. He referred to tweets from some Congress handles that had lauded the rally on Wednesday and also to prior remarks of some farmer leaders to hit out at them for the violence in which, he noted, over 400 police personnel were injured. The senior BJP leader hit out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he had always worked to provoke protestors and denounced violence only after it had drawn nationwide provocation. The Congress is desperate and frustrated, he said, adding that Communist parties are also in the same state. These parties want violence and unrest in the country at any cost so that they could exploit it, he said, claiming that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only been rising. ''The Congress wants to create a situation of unrest in the country. This is what is left of Congress' politics. It worried as to what will happen to its family-based politics,'' he said. Farmers of other states have not supported the agitation, Javadekar said, adding that the three contentious farm laws have only given tillers more options. The Congress knows it and does not want any resolution to be reached between protesting farmer unions and the government, he said. Lauding the Delhi Police, he said it displayed remarkable restraint despite being attacked by swords and stones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

