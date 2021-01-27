Left Menu

Cong, CPI(M) not to support TMC's censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:38 IST
Cong, CPI(M) not to support TMC's censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event

The Congress and the CPI(M) onWednesday said that they will not support the censure motionwhich the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to move in theassembly over raising of ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan at an officialprogramme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji SubhasChandra Bose here.

The motion, if moved, will not be backed unless ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee ensures that the Constitution and theopposition of the state get respect, leaders of the twoparties said.

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, on January 23 declinedto speak after the slogan was raised from a section of theaudience just before she was to address the programme in thepresence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had said such''insult'' was unacceptable.

The Congress had supported Banerjee saying thatraising slogans in this way is an insult to the chiefminister, while the CPI(M) described the incident as''disgraceful to the state''.

The TMC on Monday said that it is likely to move acensure motion in the West Bengal assembly over raising of''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan at that programme, claiming that it wasan insult to Netaji as well as the chief minister.

A two-day special session of the West Bengal Assemblywill begin on January 27 when the state government will tablea resolution against the Centre's new farm laws and discussthe issue of agitating farmers. The censure motion is likelyto be placed in the House on January 28.

A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House toexpress strong disapproval of certain policies or acts.

''There is no official communication to us till now(about the censure motion),'' Leader of the Opposition AbdulMannan told reporters.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged thatMamata Banerjee is leading an autocratic government.

''Does insult matter only for Mamata Banerjee?Opposition leaders are insulted regularly. They are unable toraise the voices of people (in the assembly).

''Rights of people are infringed upon. The BJP isinsensitive to farmers problems and the Mamata Banerjeegovernment is insensitive to para-teachers legitimatedemands,'' he claimed.

Women members of an organisation of para teachers onWednesday staged a demonstration outside the West Bengallegislative assembly, demanding parity of their salaries withthat of regular teachers in schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

Terming the statutory mandate for a financially capable man to maintain his wife, children and parents a social legislation, the Allahabad High Court has said the proceeding under it is of summary nature and is aimed at providing quick reli...

Govind Ballabh Pant's statue at Parliament relocated to eponymous Delhi roundabout

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant, which was shifted by the CPWD from the Parliament complex for construction work, was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at Pandit Pant Marg here on Wednesday.At the event, Union Hou...

Britain's next free trade deal set to be with Australia -City AM

The United Kingdoms next free trade agreement is set to be with Australia, in a deal that could be completed as soon as March, the City AM newspaper reported on Wednesday.The next round of UK-Australia talks are due early next month, the ne...

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the worlds richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.Elias said Slim, 80, is doing very well and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021