Cong, CPI(M) not to support TMC's censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event

The Congress and the CPI(M) onWednesday said that they will not support the censure motionwhich the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to move in theassembly over raising of ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan at an officialprogramme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji SubhasChandra Bose here.

The motion, if moved, will not be backed unless ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee ensures that the Constitution and theopposition of the state get respect, leaders of the twoparties said.

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, on January 23 declinedto speak after the slogan was raised from a section of theaudience just before she was to address the programme in thepresence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had said such''insult'' was unacceptable.

The Congress had supported Banerjee saying thatraising slogans in this way is an insult to the chiefminister, while the CPI(M) described the incident as''disgraceful to the state''.

The TMC on Monday said that it is likely to move acensure motion in the West Bengal assembly over raising of''Jai Shri Ram'' slogan at that programme, claiming that it wasan insult to Netaji as well as the chief minister.

A two-day special session of the West Bengal Assemblywill begin on January 27 when the state government will tablea resolution against the Centre's new farm laws and discussthe issue of agitating farmers. The censure motion is likelyto be placed in the House on January 28.

A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House toexpress strong disapproval of certain policies or acts.

''There is no official communication to us till now(about the censure motion),'' Leader of the Opposition AbdulMannan told reporters.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged thatMamata Banerjee is leading an autocratic government.

''Does insult matter only for Mamata Banerjee?Opposition leaders are insulted regularly. They are unable toraise the voices of people (in the assembly).

''Rights of people are infringed upon. The BJP isinsensitive to farmers problems and the Mamata Banerjeegovernment is insensitive to para-teachers legitimatedemands,'' he claimed.

Women members of an organisation of para teachers onWednesday staged a demonstration outside the West Bengallegislative assembly, demanding parity of their salaries withthat of regular teachers in schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)