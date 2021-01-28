Left Menu

Mayor suspends 13 AAP councillors for 15 days for ruckus in NDMC House

It also circulated photographs, saying independent Councillor Guddi Devi had littered the Well during the House meeting.Last September, Prakash had suspended all present AAP councillors of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation House for three months for allegedly misbehaving and creating a ruckus during its proceedings.AAP has 30 councillors in NDMC being controlled by the BJP since 2012.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:30 IST
Mayor suspends 13 AAP councillors for 15 days for ruckus in NDMC House

The ruling and opposition members of the BJP-led NDMC had heated arguments in the House on Wednesday, triggering an uproar and prompting the mayor to ''suspended'' 13 AAP councillors for 15 days.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said an independent councillor further created ruckus and ''dumped trash'' in the Well of the House, following which she too was suspended.

''A condolence message was being read for two public personalities who died this month. During it, some AAP members began making arguments and climbed on their seats,'' Prakash alleged.

Despite attempts to convince them not to do so, they kept arguing over the sanitation issue, saying garbage dumps are being found in Delhi, he said.

Scores of civic employees from the three corporations are currently on strike since early January, demanding the release of their pending salaries.

''There is a decorum for a House, it can't be turned into a street side, so I got the suspension order issued while the House was in session, and announced the suspension of 13 AAP councillors from the House for 15 days,'' Prakash said.

AAP's in-charge of municipal corporations Durgesh Pathak slammed the move, saying, ''Shamefully, the BJP-ruled NDMC has suspended AAP councillors at a time when the poll body has announced the MCD bye-election dates''.

''It is a black day for the Indian democracy because the BJP has suspended AAP councillors for raising issues of public interest,'' he alleged.

Prakash said another councillor Guddi Devi created further ruckus when she ''dumped trash in the Well of the House''.

The NDMC, in a statement issued later, said the mayor got the litter removed personally and with the help of BJP Councillors. It also circulated photographs, saying ''independent Councillor Guddi Devi had littered the Well during the House meeting''.

Last September, Prakash had ''suspended'' all present AAP councillors of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation House for three months for allegedly ''misbehaving and creating a ruckus'' during its proceedings.

AAP has 30 councillors in NDMC being controlled by the BJP since 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some U.S. states to ease coronavirus restrictions

Severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the United States even as the death toll mounts, signaling an end to the pandemics post-holiday surge and prompting some states to ease public health restrictions.A slow but...

EU, AstraZeneca fail to make breakthrough on vaccine deliveries, EU says

The European Union and AstraZeneca failed to make a breakthrough on Wednesday over delayed COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the blocs health chief said.The EU is pushing the company to supply more doses of its vaccine from plants in Europe and ...

Blinken says in U.S. interest to cooperate with China on issues like climate change

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday it is in the interest of the United States to cooperate with China on issues such as climate change, though that fit within the larger context of areas of concern that Washington has ...

Pentagon to include climate risk in war gaming, defense secretary says

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would include the risk of climate change in military simulations and war gaming, after President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions to tackle the climate issue.Bidens orders map out the direction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021