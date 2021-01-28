Left Menu

Mexican president progressing well with minor symptoms after COVID-19 diagnosis, minister says

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 07:57 IST
Mexican president progressing well with minor symptoms after COVID-19 diagnosis, minister says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was progressing well with minimal symptoms of COVID-19, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador, 67, was experiencing brief episodes of fever and a minor headache, but "virtually no other discomfort," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a regular government news conference. "He is still very active, not only with minimal symptoms, but he continues to carry out his functions," Lopez-Gatell said.

Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said earlier on Wednesday that the president was "stable and well." Lopez Obrador announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning to the capital on a commercial flight from an event in central Mexico.

Mexican health officials have said they were working to identify people who may have had close contact to the president while he was contagious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ravi Shankar Prasad meets three VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday met three Village Level Entrepreneurs VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade. Misbah Hashmi, Sonu Bala and Baijanti Devi are entrepreneurs who run Common Service Centres CSC in their...

US could reach 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by Feb 20

Washington DC US, January 28 ANISputnik The United States could have up to 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by February 20 under the current trajectory of decreasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...

AP govt transfers two IAS officers on SEC's request

Andhra Pradesh government has given new postings to two IAS officers who were collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts after being asked by State Election Commissioner SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to be relieved from their duties. Last Fr...

We will provide America's leadership to the world: Secretary of State Blinken

Noting that the world is watching the United States, the newly appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday promised State Department employees they will provide Americas leadership to the world. Americas leadership is needed ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021