Goa: Kin of freedom fighters end hunger strike over govt jobs

Family members of freedomfighters in Goa ended their six-day-long hunger strike onThursday after state BJP president Sadanand Tanavade assuredthem of fullfilling their demands.

Family members of several people, who had fought forGoa's liberation from Portuguese rule, have been sitting onhunger strike since January 22 at the Azad Maidan in Panajiover their demand for government jobs.

Speaking in the state legislative Assembly, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant had on Wednesday assured to fulfil thedemand and said the issue would be resolved by March 31.

Tanavade went to meet the agitating family members atAzad Maidan, where he convinced them that the state governmentwill stick to its assurance, following which the hunger strikewas ended.

As per the discussion on the floor of the House onWednesday, 250 members from families of freedom fighters areyet to get jobs.

The chief minister has said job vacancies can beprovided through Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.

