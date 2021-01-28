Last surviving member of J-K Constituent Assembly, K D Sethi is dead

K D Sethi, who was the last surviving member of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly, passed away at his residence here on Thursday.

He was 93.

Sethi was a member of the Constituent Assembly -- a body of representatives elected in 1951 -- which framed the Constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constituent Assembly was dissolved on January 26, 1957.

Born in Mirpur, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, on January 1, 1928, Sethi was a popular leader. He had migrated to Jammu in 1946.

Seth, who strongly batted for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, served as the state general secretary of the Democratic Conference.

He represented the Nowshera Assembly segment of Rajouri district.

Sethi is survived by a son and a daughter -- both bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the demise of Sethi.

''Saddened by the passing away of Krishan Dev Sethi, Ex MLA #Nowshera & father of Law Secretary J&K, Achal Sethi. He was also the last surviving member of J&K Constituent Assembly,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti remembered Sethi as a fatherly figure.

“Deeply saddened to know of Sethi sahab's demise. I was hoping to see him in Jammu. He treated me like a daughter & will always be an integral part of my childhood. Will miss his wisdom & guidance,” she tweeted.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the demise of the veteran leader and said he was a versatile politician and an intellectual.

Bukhari said that Sethi was a well-known writer and thinker who had witnessed various historical political events that happened in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sethi Ji will be remembered for his promptness, erudition and revealing historical accounts whose heart remained always beating for his native land. Losing such a stalwart personality is a great loss for the people of J-K. I pray for peace to the departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

Expressing sorrow over the demise of Sethi, J-K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice president and former MLC G N Monga today said he was a strong pillar of secularism.

“His death has left a void that will be long felt in the political and social arena of Jammu and Kashmir.” PTI AB AQSAQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)