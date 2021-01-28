Left Menu

Last surviving member of J-K Constituent Assembly, K D Sethi is dead

He had migrated to Jammu in 1946.Seth, who strongly batted for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, served as the state general secretary of the Democratic Conference.He represented the Nowshera Assembly segment of Rajouri district.Sethi is survived by a son and a daughter -- both bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir.Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the demise of Sethi.Saddened by the passing away of Krishan Dev Sethi, Ex MLA Nowshera father of Law Secretary JK, Achal Sethi.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:42 IST
Last surviving member of J-K Constituent Assembly, K D Sethi is dead

K D Sethi, who was the last surviving member of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly, passed away at his residence here on Thursday.

He was 93.

Sethi was a member of the Constituent Assembly -- a body of representatives elected in 1951 -- which framed the Constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constituent Assembly was dissolved on January 26, 1957.

Born in Mirpur, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, on January 1, 1928, Sethi was a popular leader. He had migrated to Jammu in 1946.

Seth, who strongly batted for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, served as the state general secretary of the Democratic Conference.

He represented the Nowshera Assembly segment of Rajouri district.

Sethi is survived by a son and a daughter -- both bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the demise of Sethi.

''Saddened by the passing away of Krishan Dev Sethi, Ex MLA #Nowshera & father of Law Secretary J&K, Achal Sethi. He was also the last surviving member of J&K Constituent Assembly,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti remembered Sethi as a fatherly figure.

“Deeply saddened to know of Sethi sahab's demise. I was hoping to see him in Jammu. He treated me like a daughter & will always be an integral part of my childhood. Will miss his wisdom & guidance,” she tweeted.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the demise of the veteran leader and said he was a versatile politician and an intellectual.

Bukhari said that Sethi was a well-known writer and thinker who had witnessed various historical political events that happened in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sethi Ji will be remembered for his promptness, erudition and revealing historical accounts whose heart remained always beating for his native land. Losing such a stalwart personality is a great loss for the people of J-K. I pray for peace to the departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

Expressing sorrow over the demise of Sethi, J-K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice president and former MLC G N Monga today said he was a strong pillar of secularism.

“His death has left a void that will be long felt in the political and social arena of Jammu and Kashmir.” PTI AB AQSAQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for del...

Alappuzha bypass thrown open to public

Union Minister for RoadTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday jointly opened to the public a6.8 km two-lane Alappuzha bypass on NH66 from Kommady toKalarcode in a virtually organised funct...

Pandemic opportunity to revive pending reforms in education, skill space: Pradhan

With the accelerated automation due to the COVID-19 crisis making it necessary to reskill the workforce globally, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Indias New Education Policy gives a lot of focus to reskilling and upskilli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021