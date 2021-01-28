Left Menu

Include Punjabi in J&K official languages list: Punjab CM urges PM Modi

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:44 IST
Include Punjabi in J&K official languages list: Punjab CM urges PM Modi
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for the inclusion of Punjabi in the list of languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

He cited Punjab's historical links with Jammu and Kashmir since Maharaja Ranjit Singh's time.

In a letter to the prime minister, Amarinder Singh urged him to advise the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to reconsider and review the official list and include Punjabi as one of the official languages of the union territory.

He voiced resentment of the Punjabi community over the exclusion of their language from the list. Amarinder Singh pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century Sikh ruler, with Punjabi being one of the vernacular languages of the region.

When Jammu and Kashmir came into existence as an independent state, Punjabi was a widely spoken language there and is now the mother tongue of all Punjabis in the Jammu region, besides being spoken by the Punjabi community living in Kashmir Valley, he wrote.

The chief minister said under the Jammu and Kashmir Languages Bill, 2020 which was passed by both the Houses of Parliament with a voice vote in September 2020, Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi were included in the list of official languages of the UT, in addition to the existing Urdu and English.

Unfortunately, Punjabi was not included in the list of official languages which will be taught in schools as compulsory subjects, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for del...

Alappuzha bypass thrown open to public

Union Minister for RoadTransport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday jointly opened to the public a6.8 km two-lane Alappuzha bypass on NH66 from Kommady toKalarcode in a virtually organised funct...

Pandemic opportunity to revive pending reforms in education, skill space: Pradhan

With the accelerated automation due to the COVID-19 crisis making it necessary to reskill the workforce globally, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Indias New Education Policy gives a lot of focus to reskilling and upskilli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021