"Fundamental" part of the job, UK PM's spokesman defends Scottish trip

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland is a fundamental part of his job, his spokesman said on Thursday, defending the trip from criticism from Scottish leaders who say it is far from essential travel.

Asked why Johnson saw the trip as essential, his spokesman said: "It is a fundamental part of the prime minister's job to go out and see businesses and communities and people ... It is important that he is continuing to meet and see those who are on the front line (of the fight against COVID-19)."

