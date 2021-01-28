BJD starts preparation for Pipili by-poll

Ruling Biju Janata Dal onThursday started preparation for the by-poll of Pipiliassembly seat in Puri district by appointing senior leader P KDeb as the election observer for the party.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikappointed Deb as the party observer for selection of candidateand conduct of the by-election to be held following the demiseof seven-time MLA and former minister Pradeep Maharathy onOctober 4 last year.

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yetto notify the date for the Pipili by-poll, Odisha's ChiefElectoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani on January 25 had said thatthe state machinery is ready for the by-election anytime.

Party sources said that the BJD may field eitherMaharathy's wife Pratibha or his son Rudra as the partycandidate in Pipili by-poll. Both Pratibha and Rudra haveseparately said that they would not hesitate to contest theby-poll if given a chance.

''Me or my mother, whoever gets the ticket, willcontest in the election and work to fulfil the dreams of myfather. My father always wanted to work for the betterment ofPipili and Delanga areas. We will also follow his footprints,''Rudra told reporters here on Thursday.

Rudra said he has worked along with his father and hasexperience of election management. ''My mother too hasexperience of political affairs, but we all will accept thedecision taken by the party,'' Rudra said.

Pratibha, a college teacher by profession, on January20, had expressed her willingness to contest from PipiliAssembly constituency. ''Keeping in view Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik's women empowerment efforts, the party may fieldPratibha in Pipili by-polls,'' an insider said.

Last year the ruling BJD had won Tirtol and Balasoreby-polls.

