Ex Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam joins BJP
Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory. Social activist A Jayakumar also joined the party.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:18 IST
Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory. The two leaders joined the BJP here in the presence of its national general secretary Arun Singh. Social activist A Jayakumar also joined the party. Namassivayam lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Puducherry is headed to assembly polls in April-May along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.
