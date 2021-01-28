Ex Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam joins BJP

Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory. The two leaders joined the BJP here in the presence of its national general secretary Arun Singh. Social activist A Jayakumar also joined the party. Namassivayam lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puducherry is headed to assembly polls in April-May along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

