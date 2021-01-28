NCP MP Sule justifies Oppn's boycott of president's address

The Opposition strongly condemnsthe treatment given by the Centre to farmers agitating nearDelhi for over two months and has decided against attendingPresidents address to the joint sitting of Parliament, NCP MPSupriya Sule said on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune districttermed as unfortunate the Centres treatment to theagitators who have been seeking withdrawal of the governmentsnew farm laws.

It is very unfortunate to see the way the centralgovernment has treated the farmers in last two months.

We all strongly condemn the treatment given to thefarmers and hence, decided that all the opposition partieswill not attend tomorrow's president's speech, Sule said in avideo statement.

The Lok Sabha member hoped that the Centre will reachout to people, especially the farmers, to find peace andharmony.

A day before the start of the Budget Session ofParliament, 16 Opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP,Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott thePresident's address to express solidarity with the farmersprotesting against the new farm laws.

A tractor rally taken out by the protesting farmers inDelhi on January 26 had turned violent.

