Biju Janata Dal will attend President's address to Parliament: MP Sasmit Patra
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will attend President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament on January 29 and raise all issues on the floor of both Houses of Parliament, said party Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Whip Sasmit Patra.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:28 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will attend President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament on January 29 and raise all issues on the floor of both Houses of Parliament, said party Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Whip Sasmit Patra. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that 16 opposition political parties will boycott the President's address that will be delivered on Friday and will mark the first day of the Budget Session.
The parties have demanded an impartial investigation into incidents of violence in Delhi during the tractor rally and the Central government's role in the events. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
