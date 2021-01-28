Border row: Maha govt releases 50-year-old documentary to make its case

Amid sparring with Karnatakaleaders over the Belgaum issue, the Maharashtra Governmenthas re-released an old documentary which makes a case forinclusion of Belgaum and some other border areas in the state.

The 35-minute black and white film titled ''A case forjustice'', produced by the Maharashtra government 50 years ago,has now been released on YouTube in digital format.

''In view of the prevailing situation in the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka, chief Minister Uddhav Thackeraydirected that the film be made available for public,'' arelease from his office said on Thursday.

It is now available on the YouTube channel of theDirectorate of Information and Publicity of the stategovernment.

Directed by Kumarsen Samarth, it seeks to establishthat Marathi was widely used in the area.

There is a scene showing a teacher in a Karwar schoolteaching in English, Marathi and Konkani. Another scene showsMarathi placard of an NCC battalion.

''Vichari'', local Marathi newspaper, a 1912 report inMarathi of the Karwar Urban Co-operative Bank and the Marathiplaque on a bridge in Belgaum constructed in 1890 also featurein the film.

While the issue of Maharashtra's claim on Belgaum andother border areas in Karnataka is before the Supreme Court, afresh war of words has broken out between leaders from the twostates.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister LaxmanSavadi demanded that Mumbai be made part of his state andthe Centre should declare it a Union Territory until then.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray said that areas in north Karnataka which aredominated by Marathi-speakers be declared a Union Territorytill the Supreme Court gives final verdict.

The NCP, which is part of ruling alliance inMaharashtra, asked state BJP leaders -- whose party rules inKarnataka -- to clarify their stand.

