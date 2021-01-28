Left Menu

BJP trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:16 IST
BJP trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis: Mamata
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the BJP of trying tocreate a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis, ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called upon the Hindi-speaking populace of West Bengal to support her in theassembly elections in the state.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief, said that shewas ready to do everything for the people residing in thestate, but will not allow BJP in Bengal.

''BJP is now trying to create divide between Bengalisand non-Bengali, its Hindu-Muslim politics has taken a backseat,'' Banerjee said, addressing a gathering of mainly Hindi-speaking people at the Trinamool Congress headquarters here.

The TMC has been alleging that the BJP is bringing''outsiders'' to the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

''You have a greater responsibility now, I want thatmore than Bengalis, you cast your vote in our favour and inthe future I will show what I can do for you,'' Banerjee said.

She said that Hindi-language schools and colleges havebeen opened to facilitate education in the tea garden areas ofnorth Bengal where there is a large number of Hindi-speakingworkers.

Asking the migrants from other states to have faith inher, she called upon the Biharis, apart from those of statessuch as Punjab and Rajasthan, not to be swayed by anyone.

Banerjee said that she has stood by the farmers'protests all along and was the first to say that the violencein Delhi on Republic Day was not their fault.

''When everyone was afraid, I stood by the farmers andsaid that it was not the fault of the farmers but anintelligence failure on the part of the government,'' she said.

Banerjee said that the man who hoisted a flag at RedFort in Delhi had earlier got himself clicked with HomeMinister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The BJP makes such plans to discredit them(farmers),'' she alleged.

Banerjee asserted that if attempts are made to insulther, then the people from all parts of the country residing inBengal will take a stand for her.

The chief minister said that many of her officers inthe IAS and IPS cadre are from other states, including Bihar,Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and they share excellentrelations with her.

''If we live together all through, why there should bedivision during elections,'' she asked.

