Left Menu

Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has communicated to the protestors camping at the UP Gate at Delhi border to vacate the spot by tonight or the administration will remove them, a district official told PTI.However, Tikait, the BKUs national spokesperson, condemned the Uttar Pradesh government and police for the move.I will commit suicide but wont end protest until the farm bills are repealed, Tikait said in a message to PTI, claiming threat to his life.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:01 IST
Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight even as union leader Rakesh Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir. A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate in Ghazipur bordering Delhi with heavy security deployed while frequent power cuts were witnessed in the evening at the protest site, where Bharatiya Kisan Union members, led by Tikait, are staying put since November 28.

The ''verbal'' communication from the district administration to BKU on Thursday comes after three farmers union withdrew their protest against the three central farm laws over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day. ''Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has communicated to the protestors camping at the UP Gate at Delhi border to vacate the spot by tonight or the administration will remove them,'' a district official told PTI.

However, Tikait, the BKU's national spokesperson, condemned the Uttar Pradesh government and police for the move.

''I will commit suicide but won't end protest until the farm bills are repealed,'' Tikait said in a message to PTI, claiming threat to his life. He also alleged that armed goons were sent to the protest site.

In a separate statement issued by BKU media in charge Dharmendra Malik, Tikait was quoted as saying that the Uttar Pradesh Police was trying to arrest protestors even when the Supreme Court has found peaceful protests legitimate.

''No violence has taken place at the Ghazipur border but still the UP government is resorting to policy of suppression. This is the face of the UP government,'' Tikait said. ''Our protest will continue,'' he added.

Tikait, who is one of the farm leaders named in the Delhi Police's FIR over the Republic Day violence in the national capital, said there should be a judicial inquiry into the Red Fort incident.

He said his union has socially boycotted Deep Siddhu, who was involved in the incident at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU requests inspection of AstraZeneca vaccine production in Belgium

The European Commission has asked Belgian authorities to inspect production at a plant in Belgium that makes the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, where problems have led to a large shortfall in supply.Belgiums Federal Agency for Medicines a...

Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will set up a dedicated plywood park in Hoshiarpur district.Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the state government will bring about Rs 100 crore of investment, which would provide employmen...

Entrepreneurs benefit more from emotional intelligence than other competencies

Research from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that emotional intelligence - the ability to understand, use and manage emotions to relieve stress - may be more vital to a business survival than previously thought. The ...

Unrest grows in crisis-hit Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown

Lebanese security forces fired volleys of tear gas at rock-throwing youth in the northern city of Tripoli on Thursday amid outrage over the death of a 30-year-old protester after violent confrontations with security forces the previous day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021