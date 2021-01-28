Mamata visits Sourav in hospital

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeevisited BCCI president Sourav Ganguly at the hospital onThursday evening after he underwent an angioplasty.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Banerjee saidthat she was sure that Ganguly will recover gradually.

''Sourav is okay, he is doing well. I met him and hiswife Dona after he was shifted to the bed following theprocedure,'' she said.

Banerjee also congratulated the doctors for thesuccessful procedure.

Ganguly underwent another angioplasty during the daywhen two more stents were implanted to clear his cloggedcoronary arteries.

