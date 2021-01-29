Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:23 IST
President above political differences, Oppn boycotting his address 'unfortunate': BJP

The BJP on Friday lashed out at Opposition parties for boycotting President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint siting of Parliament, calling it ''unfortunate'' and noting that he as the constitutional head of the country is above political differences.

BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad singled out the Congress, the largest Opposition party which is among the 20 parties that boycotted the address, in his attack, saying its ''arrogance'' is the ''real problem'' as it believes that it is bound to rule the country despite not having the popular mandate.

Opposition parties violated parliamentary conventions, he said, adding that the BJP never boycotted a presidential address to Parliament despite many ''scams'' during the Congress-led UPA government.

Attacking the Congress, Prasad said it has not denounced the violence and alleged insult to the national flag at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

That Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised slogans during Kovind's address was very painful and unfortunate, he said.

Opposition parties boycotted the address in support of the protesting farmers' demand for repeal of the three agri laws.

