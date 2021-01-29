Bengal guv seeks to know why Assembly omitted his address

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankharon Friday sought to know why the Assembly did not have an address by him on the first day of the two-day session, which concluded on January 28.

Taking to Twitter, he stressed that ''adherence to the constitution was imperative and inescapable''.

''Article 176 (says) 'at the commencement of first session of each year, the Governor shall address the legislative Assembly..' Reflect why WB Assembly is the only one not to have this,'' he tweeted.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had ruled on Thursday that there is no provision for a governor to address the House if sitting is in continuation of a previous session even if it is held in a new year, and no norm has been violated.

He said the present sitting is in continuation of a session that was adjourned sine die in September 2020 and reconvened from January 27 on a request by the government for conduct of important business.

