Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in K'taka so far: Health Minister
Karnataka has vaccinated over2.84 lakh people since the launch of the vaccination drive onJanuary 16, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said onFriday.In a series of tweets, he said Indias vaccinationdrive, the worlds largest was also the fastest.The worlds largest vaccination drive is now also thefastest vaccination drive.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:59 IST
In a series of tweets, he said India's vaccination drive, the world's largest was also the fastest.
''The world's largest vaccination drive is now also the fastest vaccination drive. After the launch on 16 Jan, India has crossed 2 million inoculations in just 11 days,'' Sudhakartweeted.
He said that Karnataka had vaccinated 2,84,385 health warriors till Thursday, with 18,230 inoculations in a single day on Thursday.
Hailing India's fight against coronavirus, he said the vaccine production capacity of India is the best asset that the world has today.
''I hope the world understands that it must be fully used: UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Under PM@narendramodi ji's leadership India is truly emerging asVishwaguru,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
