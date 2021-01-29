Major fire at textile unit in Surat, six injured

A major fire broke out in atextile factory in Surat city of Gujarat on Friday, in whichat least six persons were injured, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the multi-storey factory buildinglocated on A K Road around 3 pm, they said, adding that noloss of life was reported in the incident.

''At least six persons, who were trapped in the unitand suffered minor injuries, were rushed to a nearbyhospital,'' a personnel of '108' ambulance service said.

The Surat fire brigade rushed 10 fire tenders to thespot, but there was no report of any casualty so far, a firecontrol room official said.

Talking to reporters, a factory representative saidthat all the 100-odd workers were safe and nobody has sufferedserious injuries.

A spark in an electric motor apparently triggered thefire, he said.

A worker, who managed to run out of the building intime, told reporters that all his colleagues have come outsafely either by using stairs or trees located close to thebuilding.

