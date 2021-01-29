Left Menu

Covid-19: TN's recovery rate is 97.97 percent, says CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:29 IST
Covid-19: TN's recovery rate is 97.97 percent, says CM

With over 4,600 activecoronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the recovery rate was above97 per cent while the infection positivity rate stood at 5.21per cent, Chief Minister KPalaniswami said on Friday.

Addressing a Covid-19 review meeting with districtcollectors here, Palaniswami also pointed out to the variouspro-people measures taken by his government during thelockdown period, such as providing essential items throughration shops, besides the state attracting good investments.

The use of RT-PCR tests had helped the government curbthe spread of the contagion, which had even earned the praiseof Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Tests were being regularly conducted in colleges andhostels, the chief minister said.

''Presently, the infection positivity rate is 5.21 percent, as 4,629 people are under treatment. The death ratestands at 1.47 per cent while 8,19,850 people have been curedand the recovery rate is 97.97 per cent,'' Palaniswami added.

As of Thursday, 12,339 people had succumbed to thevirus.

On the covid vaccination front, 88,467 beneficiarieshave been inoculated so far, while the government planned toreach 1.60 crore people this year, he said.PTI SA SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Robinhood raises $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors

Online broker Robinhood has raised more than 1 billion of fresh capital from existing investors, having been strained by high volumes of trading this week and raising the ire of customers, celebrities and politicians for curbing the purchas...

Calibrated response to deal with pandemic leaves room for more fiscal measures: Survey

The governments calibrated fiscal response in reviving economic growth hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic leaves India with a greater elbow room to deploy fiscal resources in the future, the Economic Survey said on Friday. In order to...

India’s response focused on saving lives to take short-term pain for long term gain

Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of Dharma, the Economic Survey quotes from the epic Mahabharat while explaining Indias policy response to the pandemic wherein the trade-offs between lives and livelihood was inherent in the c...

Brookfield launches Rs 3,800-cr IPO for its real estate investment trust

Alternative asset manager Brookfield on Friday announced its Rs 3,800-crore initial public offer IPO for its real estate investment trust REIT, giving investors a share of over 1.4 crore square feet of its commercial properties across the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021