Covid-19: TN's recovery rate is 97.97 percent, says CM

With over 4,600 activecoronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the recovery rate was above97 per cent while the infection positivity rate stood at 5.21per cent, Chief Minister KPalaniswami said on Friday.

Addressing a Covid-19 review meeting with districtcollectors here, Palaniswami also pointed out to the variouspro-people measures taken by his government during thelockdown period, such as providing essential items throughration shops, besides the state attracting good investments.

The use of RT-PCR tests had helped the government curbthe spread of the contagion, which had even earned the praiseof Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Tests were being regularly conducted in colleges andhostels, the chief minister said.

''Presently, the infection positivity rate is 5.21 percent, as 4,629 people are under treatment. The death ratestands at 1.47 per cent while 8,19,850 people have been curedand the recovery rate is 97.97 per cent,'' Palaniswami added.

As of Thursday, 12,339 people had succumbed to thevirus.

On the covid vaccination front, 88,467 beneficiarieshave been inoculated so far, while the government planned toreach 1.60 crore people this year, he said.PTI SA SSPTI PTI

