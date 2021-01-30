United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some
The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the countrys government after its formation in 1971.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:34 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Others have received it over time as well.
Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.
Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter that hereditary rulers in the country's seven emirates and at the federal level would nominate those for citizenship. Those granted citizenship also would be able to keep their initial citizenship.
It wasn't immediately clear if the citizenship also would grant rights to the UAE's cradle-to-grave social programmes for its nationals.
The UAE is home to over 9 million people, only a tenth of them citizens. In November, the UAE announced plans to overhaul the country's Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising so-called “honour killings.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bhullar, Sharma finish even par on first day in Abu Dhabi
Golf-Hatton takes five-shot lead in Abu Dhabi as fading light stops play
Golf-McIlroy takes one-shot lead in Abu Dhabi first round
Bhllar makes even par start, Sharma stutters in first round at Abu Dhabi
Sharma, Bhullar set to tee off in star-studded field at Abu Dhabi