VS Achuthanandan resigns as chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission

Chairman of the KeralaAdministrative Reforms Commission, V S Achuthanandan, hasresigned from the post citing health reasons.

The 97-year-old senior most leader of the CPI(M) had notbeen keeping well for some time.

The resignation letter has beensent to Kerala ChiefMinister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Achuthanandanhad served as the chairman of thecommission for four and half years and had submitted11 studyreports.

In a Facebook Post, Achuthanandan said he had travelledthe length and breadth of the state and held discussions withcross sections of people for collecting materials for thereports.

Two more reports are getting ready and once completedwould be submitted to the government, he said in the post.

The resignation would come into effect from January 31,the former chief minister said in the post.

