Farm laws like death warrants that must be taken back, says AAP's Sanjay Singh

The newly enacted farm laws like death warrants that must be taken back, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday. While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Death warrants are taken back, not amended. These new laws are like death-warrant for the farmers."

Regarding the suspension of internet services temporarily at the Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders and their adjoining areas till January 31, the AAP leader said, "They (government) can suspend the internet...can seize the properties of those protesting...they can do anything but will not be able to make the farmers protest stop as the farmers are determined." Singh further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of defaming the farmers' protest.

"There were nine routes pre-decided for the farmer's tractor rally on January 26. There was a peaceful march on the seven routes. BJP was behind the violence at the Red Fort and other areas in Delhi. It was to defame the farmers' protest," he said. There was violence during the tractor march called by farmer unions on January 26 with protestors clashing with police and resorting to vandalism in different parts of Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

