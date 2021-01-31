Hitting out at 'misrule' of LDF govt, UDF launches state-wide rally

Kumbala (Ker), Jan 31 (PTI):Attacking the CPI(M)-led LDFgovernment over its five year 'misrule' and promising a cleanand good governance, the Opposition Congress led UDF on Sundaylaunched a 22-day state-wide yatra wooing the people ahead ofthe assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May this year.

Flagging off the 'Aiswarya Kerala' yatra, led by leaderof the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala,at Kumbala in northernmost Kasaragod district, former ChiefMinister Oommen Chandy said the LDF government had made a lotof claims on its 'achievements' during its tenure.

''That is not the truth. The last five years was a wasteas neither the people nor the state gained anything during theLeft rule.

What is the development they are claiming?'' Chandy asked.

He pointed out that the Kannur airport, Vizhinjam portand Kochi metro projects were started by the previous UDFgovernment.

The medical college alloted to Kasaragod did not become areality due to which people had to suffer during the pandemic,he said.

Unemployment was on the rise, he said and alleged thatthere were efforts to make 'back door appointments'.

Chandy also used the platformto slam the Left governmenton the Sabarimala women entry issue, days after he shot of aletter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking legalremedies to ''heal the wounds'' created in society due to itsalleged hasty decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

Addressing the gathering, Chennithala said people are fedup with the five year ''misrule'' of the LDF government andwould not give it a second term.

''This scam ridden government has cheated the people'', healleged, alluding to the Gold smuggling, dollar smugglingcases and various othercorruption cases.

He assured that if theUDF government was voted to power,it would bring in legislation to protect the faith ofSabarimala devotees.

Kerala had witnessed massive protests by right-wingoutfits and the BJP after the LDF government decided toimplement the apex court's September 28 verdict in 2018,lifting the restriction on entry of women of menstruating ageinto the hill shrine to offer prayers.

KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran said the LDFgovernment has''cheated'' the people and was a failure on allfronts and expressed confidence that the UDF would win 100 ofthe 140 seats and ride to power.

AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar, IUML leader P KKunhalikutty, UDF convenor M M Hassan and Kerala Congressleader P J Joseph were among those who spoke.

'Clean and good governance' is the slogan of the rally,which will also present the alternate development and welfaremodel proposed by the UDF to the people.

The rally, after passing through the 140 constituenciesspread over 14 districts, will reach the state capital onFebruary 22.

