Left Menu

Thai government foe ordered to erase vaccine supply criticism

A Thai court has ordered a leading government foe to remove allegations on social media that the state's coronavirus vaccine policy is opaque and unfairly favours a company owned by the king, the government said on Sunday. However, opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's Progressive Movement denied the videos were illegal and urged YouTube and Facebook to preserve freedom of expression.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:00 IST
Thai government foe ordered to erase vaccine supply criticism

A Thai court has ordered a leading government foe to remove allegations on social media that the state's coronavirus vaccine policy is opaque and unfairly favours a company owned by the king, the government said on Sunday.

However, opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's Progressive Movement denied the videos were illegal and urged YouTube and Facebook to preserve freedom of expression. The clips could still be viewed late on Sunday.

Thailand's Digital Ministry said the Criminal Court ruled that Thanathorn's posts on social media and his movement's website could breach national security. The videos accuse Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government of lack of transparency in allowing Siam Bioscience, which is owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to supply most doses despite a lack of vaccine experience.

Critics say former junta leader Prayuth rigged a vote in a 2019 election to retain power - a charge he denies - and have broken a national taboo by increasingly criticising the monarchy. SUBSIDY

Siam Bioscience received a 600 million baht ($20 million) subsidy to develop capacity to manufacture AstraZeneca vaccines domestically and across Southeast Asia. The court did not comment when contacted by Reuters.

Thanathorn's movement said it had not received the ruling. "We continue to stress that the content is not false or a threat to national security," tweeted Pannika Wanich, a prominent Progressive Movement member. "We hope YouTube and Facebook will stand by the rights and freedom of expression."

Thanathorn was banned from politics for 10 years after a court dissolved his previous Future Forward Party last year over loans deemed illegal. He denied the charges. Now the government has lodged a case against him over the video, accusing him of insulting royalty, a charge punishable by up to 15 years' prison.

The government says Siam Bioscience manufacturing is on track to deliver a first batch of 61 million doses to the public by June. There was no immediate comment from Thanathorn or Siam Bioscience on the court ruling. The palace traditionally does not comment on political disputes.

Relatively unscathed by COVID-19, Thailand on Sunday reported 829 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 18,782 cases and 77 fatalities since the outbreak started last January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer. Their numbers are expec...

89 lakh kids below 5 yrs given polio drops across India on 'Polio Ravivar’: Health ministry

Around 89 lakh children under five years of age, as per provisional data, were given polio drops across the country on Sunday on the occasion of Polio National Immunization Day, also known as Polio Ravivar, the Union health ministry said.Th...

Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Swedens Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix dAmerique title by beating Davidson du Pont Jean-Michel Bazire in the worlds top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.Hes an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, hes u...

Nepal: 3 former PMs participate in sit-in-protest against Parliament dissolution

Three former Nepali Prime Ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Sunday participated in a sit-in-protest at Maitighar of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament. Amongst the trios former Prime Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021