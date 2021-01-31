Left Menu

Tejashwi goofs up by putting wrong picture while paying tribute to "Shri Babu"

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:19 IST
Tejashwi goofs up by putting wrong picture while paying tribute to "Shri Babu"
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav onSunday came in for sharp criticism from the NDA constituentsfor posting Anugrah Narayan Sinha's picture while payingtribute to Bihars first Chief Minister late Sri Krishna Singhon his death anniversary.

''I bow down to Bihars first Chief Minister Dr SriKrishna Singh on his death anniversary,'' Tejashwi tweetedwhile paying tribute to Bihars first CM.

He, however, committed goof-up by posting photograph ofAnugrah Narayan Sinha in place of ''Shri Babu.'' Anugraha Narayan Sinha known as 'Bihar Vibhuti' had servedas a prominent minister in Dr Sri Krishna Singh's firstcabinet after Independence.

NDA constituents-JD(U), BJP and HAM(S) latched on the issueto attack Lalu Prasad's younger son.

RJD sought to downplay the matter, saying it was a''technical error'' which the opponent should not make an issueand go by the spirit of the tweet.

Hindustani Awam Morcha(HAM) national president and formerBihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi took a jibe at Tejashwis knowledgeabout leaders of Bihar, saying ''those who do not recognise aswho the late Sri Krishna Singh was, now reckons himself as aleader of Bihar.

''@yadavtejashwi babu, if you dont know (recognize)Bihar Vibhutis (legends), then I would send pictures of allthese personalities. See photos before making any commentsfrom now onwards.This boy has made a fun of himself,'' Manjhisaid in his tweet.

JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar questionedTejashwis knowledge asking, ''whether it reflects his hate forknowledge or societal hate as he has posted picture of lateAnugrah Babu on the death anniversary of Dr Sri KrishnaSingh.'' ''How political tourists will know the great leaders ofBihar. You are corrupt and only know the criminals lodged injail,'' JD(U) leader wryly said.

BJP too derided Tejashwi, the leader of opposition inBihar assembly, for his goof-up.

''The leader of opposition should exhibit his political-social hatred after first getting himself acquainted with thepictures of Bihar Kesri late Sri Krishna Singh and BiharVibhuti late Anugrah Narayan Singh,'' state BJP spokesmanArvind Kumar Singh said.

Downplaying the issue, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwarytold PTI that ''Tejashwi Yadav jee does not himself put uptweets. Its a technical error. The opponents should not makeit an issue, rather they should try to understand the spiritbehind the tweet.'' PTI ARSNS SNS

