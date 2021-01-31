SP leader Ahmad Hasan named Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ahmad Hasan has been named as Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, an official said on Sunday.

Principal Secretary to the Legislative Council, Rajesh Singh said Acting Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, by using the powers vested in him, re-nominated Hasan as the Leader of the Opposition.

Hasan was among the 10 BJP and two Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates, who were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on January 21.

The tenure of Hasan, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, had ended on January 30.

