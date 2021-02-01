Goa: Oppn parties seek CM's resignation on Mahadayi issue

Opposition parties in Goa onSunday demanded the resignation of state Chief Minister PramodSawant, accusing him of making a false statement in theAssembly over the Mahadayi river water diversion issue.

Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independent MLARohan Khaunte sought the resignation after advocate ArvindDatar, who represents the state government in the SupremeCourt in connection with Mahadayi water dispute claimed thathe did not oppose the notification of award of the Inter StateWater Dispute Tribunal as he was instructed to do so.

The lawyer's statement came in contradiction to thereply given by Sawant in the House, wherein he had blamed thelawyer for taking the decision of not opposing thenotification of the award on his own.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, GFP leader VijaiSardesai and Khaunte took to Twitter to criticise Sawant andseek his resignation, although the latter also tweeted thatthe government had not given any instructions to oppose thenotification regarding Mahadayi award.

