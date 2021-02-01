Left Menu

GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:36 IST
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

A group of Senate Republicans called on President Joe Biden to meet them at the negotiating table as the newly elected president signaled he could move to pass a new USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package with all Democratic votes.

Ten Senate Republicans wrote Biden in a letter released Sunday that their smaller counterproposal will include $160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and will call for more targeted relief than Biden's plan to issue USD 1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the Republican lawmakers wrote. “Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support.” The call on Biden to give bipartisanship negotiations more time comes as the president has shown signs of impatience amid growing calls from the more liberal wing of his party to pass his USD 1.9 trillion legislation through budget reconciliation, a process that would allow him to move the massive bill with only the support of his Democratic majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain over 5,000 people at Navalny protests, says monitoring group

Russian police detained 5,021 people on Sunday at unauthorised rallies nationwide in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.Authorities had said in advance that the rallies were illegal and would...

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games all times EasternSMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.St. Johns at Marquette, 330 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.Rutgers at Northwestern, 730 p.m. Washington...

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021