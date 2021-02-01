Left Menu

Cong will form boards in more than 50 urban local bodies in Rajasthan: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will be able to form boards in more than 50 urban local bodies in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 01:24 IST
Cong will form boards in more than 50 urban local bodies in Rajasthan: Dotasra
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will be able to form boards in more than 50 urban local bodies in the state. A total of 3,035 wards of 90 local bodies in 20 districts of the state had gone to polls on Thursday, and results of all but one ward were announced on Sunday.

The ruling Congress won 1,197 out of the 3,034 wards, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the winners of the Congress party. He, in a statement, said the party will form boards in many of the local bodies.

Dotasra said by winning 1,197 wards, Congress has shown a good performance in the local bodies elections.

"Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, the party has formed boards in a majority of urban local bodies where elections have been held," he said.

"BJP is responsible for harassment of farmers and people are fed up with the central government due to inflation and fuel price rise, and given a befitting reply in the local bodies elections in the state," he added.

Election for the post of chairperson of these bodies will be held on February 7.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 12 dead after boats sink on Colombia's Pacific coast

At least 12 people have died, including seven children, after two vessels sank close to a port on Colombias Pacific coast, a naval official said on Sunday, adding that causes of the incident were being investigated. The vessels sank on Satu...

Racial disparities seen in New York City vaccination rates

Black and Latino New York City residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at far lower rates than white or Asian New Yorkers, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged Sunday as he vowed to continue expanding access to the shots in communities that ...

EU: AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the blocs executive arm said Sunday.The new target of 40 million doses by the end ...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test: the Verge

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX violated its launch license in explosive Starship test the VergeSpaceXs first high-altitude test flight of its Starship rocket, which exploded last month while attempting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021