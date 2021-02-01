Left Menu

Trump names new lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort last week to halt Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign Trump will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol. Schoen previously represented Trump's former adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted in November 2019 of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 06:25 IST
Trump names new lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday named two new lawyers to lead the defense in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial after abruptly parting ways with his prior counsel. Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will head the defense effort in the trial set to begin on Feb. 9, Trump's office said in a statement. Schoen had already been helping Trump and advisers prepare for the proceedings, according to the former president's office.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two South Carolina lawyers, are no longer on Trump's team, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday. The source described their departure as a "mutual decision." The U.S. Senate will consider an article of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13 charging Trump with inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his followers, a rampage that left five people dead.

Trump is due to file a response to the impeachment charges on Tuesday. Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort last week to halt Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign Trump will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

Schoen previously represented Trump's former adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted in November 2019 of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020, weeks before leaving office on Jan. 20. Castor is a former Pennsylvania district attorney known for his decision not to prosecute entertainer Bill Cosby in 2005 after a woman accused Cosby of sexual assault. In 2017, Castor sued Cosby's accuser in the case for defamation, claiming she destroyed his political career in retaliation.

Cosby, 83, is now serving a three-to-10-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia after being found guilty in a 2018 trial of drugging and raping a onetime friend at his home in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained - ruling party

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday. The move came after days of escalating...

Australia 'deeply concerned' on reports of arrest of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Australia is deeply concerned about reports that Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained and that the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.We call on the...

TIMELINE-Events in troubled Myanmar since Suu Kyi's NLD party came to power

Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other figures in the ruling party have been detained, a party spokesman said on Monday, after days of escalating tension with the powerful military had stirred fears of a coup. Here is a timeline of some...

Japan govt does not plan to repatriate nationals from Myanmar -official

Japan currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar, but it is watching the situation, a foreign ministry official said.There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021