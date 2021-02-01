Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast; Cong stages walkout

The Karnataka government on Mondayasserted that no illegal quarrying or mining would be allowedin the state and said the Revenue Commissioner will probe theblast near Shivamogga, which killed six people, even as theopposition staged a walkout, demanding a judicial probe.

As soon as Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai made theannouncement about the probe and that police too areinvestigating it, Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiahdemanded that a judicial commission, headed by a sitting HighCourt judge, be constituted, ''for the truth to come out.'' As his demand was not acceded to, the LoP said thegovernment's conduct was creating suspicion that it was tryingto protect someone, and staged a walkout from the assemblyalong with other Congress legislators.

Six people were killed in the powerful explosion of atruckload of gelatin sticks at a stone crushing unit inShivamogga district on January 21.

Replying on behalf of the government to the incident andthe probe relating to it as Siddaramaiah had raised the issue,Bommai admitted that illegal quarrying or mining has beengoing on for some years now under successive governments.

He said there was a nexus between landholders,quarry landholders,explosive suppliers and some officials,leading to suchillegal activities and stressed the need to break it and alsospoke of steps like increasing fine and jail term for breakingrules and making 'mineral protection force' effective.

On the Shivamogga incident, Bommai said officials hadgiven the owners license for crushing despite knowing thatillegal mining or quarrying was taking place at the siteandcases were booked against them earlier.

Explosive materials were brought in from Andhra Pradesh,he said ''it looks like no rules or regulations or permitconditions had been followed....investigation is going on andmerciless action will be taken against all those responsible.'' On Siddaramaiah's demand that those guilty must be bookedunder Section 302 of IPC for murder, instead of Section 304(culpable homicide), he said it can be done in due course,based on the investigation ''The government has taken this case very seriously,especially transportation and storage of large quantities ofexplosive.

Reports suggest it was about 1,350 kg,but only a probecan ascertain it,'' he said, adding control on explosives isnecessary to check illegal mining As part of the probe police have seized such materials inAnantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, Bommai said.

Expressing worry about large quantity of gelatin stickstransported and its outcome had it reached the hands of anti-socials or terrorists, he said steps were on for ''excessivecontrol'' of explosives, as he noted that cases were bookedagainst those involved under the stringent explosives act.

He said illegal quarrying or mining would be stopped inKarnataka and only those with licenses will be allowed tofunction.

''It has been decided that the probe will be by the RevenueCommissioner after the opposition leader and others had saidthe Deputy Commissioner (of Shivamogga) should not probe as hehad not acted against such illegal activities,'' Bommai added.

Unhappy with his response, the LoP cited reports ofinvolvement of politicians and officials in illegal quarryingor mining and urged the government to get a survey done acrossthe state to identify those that are illegal.

''Take strong measures to stop it, take strict actionagainst those involved, especially errant officials,''he said,as he noted that an independent agency should inquire into theincident and it was not possible for the Revenue Commissionerto do so as summons and warrants have to be issued with theprobe stretching to neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

''If it is not inquired into by a sitting high courtjudge, the truth will not come out...it will seem as thoughthe government was trying to protect someone,'' he said as heled Congress MLAs in staging a walkout.

Earlier,Siddaramaiah while pointing to reports of large-scale illegal quarrying in the state, especially Shivamogga,urged the government to halt them at once as he also voicedconcern over transportation of large quantities of explosives.

''In the Pulwama blast it is said that about 250 kgexplosives were used, whereas reports of the blast inShivamogga said it was 1,350 kg.'' He demanded a criminal case be registered against allerrant officials and those who supported illegal activity.

In the Legislative Council too, the Congress made asimilar demand for the probe, with the opposition leader S RPatil saying the blast pointed to 'serious lapses' and made acomparison to the quantity used Pulwama and in Shivamogga.

He said if illegal mining and unlawful transportation ofexplosives cannot be controlled by the Deputy Commissioner andSuperintendent of Police of Shivamogga even in the CM's homedistrict, one wondered what the situation would be in the restof the state.

BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath alleged that those who died werenot labourers, but some people engaged to transport theexplosives and were part of the nexus.

The leader of the house Kota Srinivas Poojary said the CMhas assured stringent action against the illegalities.

The quarry owner and two of his associates have so farbeen arrested.

