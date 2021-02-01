Biden statement on Myanmar is directed to all countries in the region, White House says

Biden statement on Myanmar is directed to all countries in the region, White House saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:47 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that a statement by President Joe Biden about the military coup in Myanmar is directed at all countries in the region, when asked if it was directed at China.
On Sunday, the White House put out a statement saying the United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed. Biden also released a separate statement on Myanmar on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
