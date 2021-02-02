Left Menu

BJP torturing farmers through Delhi Police, says PPCC President

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party is torturing the farmers via Delhi Police in the same manner as the Chinese Army did with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:53 IST
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party is torturing the farmers via Delhi Police in the same manner as the Chinese Army did with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley. "The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) got our soldiers killed by the Chinese army and now they are doing the same with our farmers via Delhi Police. They should be sued if they raise the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' as they troubling both."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called an all-party meeting on February 2 to discuss the farmers' agitation against agricultural laws in the light of the recent developments in Delhi. Talking to the media, Jakhar said, "It is a great leadership quality of Captain Amarinder Singh that he has called all the parties together despite political differences," he added.

Referring to yesterday's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he will discuss all the points mentioned by the Central Government in this all-party meeting. "The BJP wants to create differences between Hindu and Sikhs but let me tell them that Punjab's Sikh and Hindus are very secular and will never go against each other," Randhawa said.

Lok Insaf Party's leader Simarjit Singh Bains said that to pressurize the Central Government all parties of Punjab should come together leaving behind their political differences just like the farmer groups. Sukhpal Singh Khaira of Punjab Ekta Party mentioned that the political victimization of people of Punjab and the incident that happened on January 26 will be discussed in the meeting.

He added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should do a judicial inquiry for Navreet Singh who died on January 26. The leader of the Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema said, "BJP should have come to the all-party meeting but they chose to stand against the farmers and in support of central government".

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

