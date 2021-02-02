Left Menu

Cong sets up Kerala election panel ahead of assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:39 IST
Cong sets up Kerala election panel ahead of assembly polls

Several former Union ministers, including A K Antony and Shashi Tharoor, are part of the 40-member state election committee constituted by the Congress on Tuesday for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. The committee formed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi includes former chief minister Oomen Chandy, Kerala party chief Mullapally Ramachandran, former Union minister A K Antony and leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala, according to a party statement.

Former Union ministers Vayalar Ravi, K V Thomas, Shashi Tharoor and former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien are also part of the panel.

Besides them, senior party leaders K C Venugopal, P C Chacko and K Suresh have also been included in the 40-member committee, according to the statement.

The four ex-officio members of the committee include the Kerala Youth Congress chief, Mahila Congress chief and Kerala Students' Union chief.

Assembly elections in Kerala are likely to be held in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Copy from England pacer Jofra Archers virtual press conference.Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-PATHAN-...

The fiesta does not also rise - Pamplona's bull-running festival cancelled again due to pandemic

Spains San Fermin festival, which attracts thousands of tourists from all over the world for the running of the bulls through the streets of Pamplona, has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ...

Herd immunity inference from Delhi’s serosurvey to be taken with pinch of salt, say scientists

By Vishwam Sankaran New Delhi, Feb 2 PTI Has Delhi achieved herd immunity against COVID-19 It is tempting to say yes given the dipping case count assessed in tandem with the latest sero survey that shows 56.13 per cent of people in the city...

NHAI to fine up to Rs 10 cr for major lapses in structures

National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Tuesday said it has come out with a strict policy to deal with major lapses in structures that provides for a fine up to Rs 10 crore for defaulters besides debarment of the firm or personnel for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021