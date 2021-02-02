Left Menu

Italian coalition struggles to be reborn as deadline looms

PTI | Rome | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:56 IST
Italian coalition struggles to be reborn as deadline looms

The political parties that make up Premier Giuseppe Conte's caretaker government continued to squabble Tuesday over European Union pandemic aid and other key policy issues as they struggled to form what would be a revived but more solid governing coalition.

President Sergio Mattarella set the end of the day as the deadline for a progress report so he can decide whether to give Conte a fresh mandate to form a Cabinet, find some other formula for getting a government in place or to pave the way for an early election.

Conte turned in his resignation a week ago after failing to line up enough support in Parliament to replace the backing of lawmakers loyal to former Premier Matteo Renzi, who withdrew his party's ministers from the government.

Mattarella tasked a parliamentary leader, Chamber of Deputies President Roberto Fico, with coordinating talks among the potential new coalition partners in an effort to overcome differences and guarantee a new government could be forged to guarantee a dependable majority in the legislature.

Renzi, who leads the small Italy Alive party, contended that Conte was bumbling the challenge of managing how more than 200 billion euros (about USD 250 billion) in EU funds and loans would be spent to help Italy recover from the pandemic's damage, especially to the Italian economy.

The government statistical agency ISTAT, reported Monday that nearly 450,000 jobs were lost in the last year.

During breaks in their discussions, party leaders indicated that various sides still were divided on some of the same issues that had fueled months of friction in Conte's government.

Particularly at loggerheads were the populist 5-Star Movement, which is close to Conte and is the largest coalition party, and Renzi's small fold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I need mama, I need school', migrant child stuck in Bosnia appeals to EU

Fourteen year-old Amim Hzam from Iraq says he has tried to enter European Union member Croatia with his family forty times from northwestern Bosnia over the last two years.On one attempt about a year ago his mother and one of his siblings g...

UK's Captain Tom Moore has died - family says

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.It is with great sadness that we an...

FACTBOX-Captain Tom, British war veteran who found fame at 100 with fundraising walk

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100. Below are some facts about Captain Tom, as he is known to the ...

Rules being framed under Citizenship Amendment Act, House committees have granted extension: MHA

The rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are under preparation and the committees on Subordinate Legislation of the two Houses have granted an extension of time, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.In a written reply, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021