BJP president Nadda slams LDF, UDF, says both are two sides of the same coin

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI): BJP president J PNadda on Wednesday attacked the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and theopposition UDF spearheaded by the Congress, saying they aretwo sides of the same coin.

''Both are corrupt, both the fronts have lost theircredibility, there is no vision for Kerala and both are onlypower seekers,'' Nadda told a press conference here.

While the two fronts are fighting each other inKerala, the left and the Congress are allies in West Bengalfor the upcoming assembly polls.

''This is ideological bankruptcy. This shows they arepower seekers and have nothing for the people.The involvementof M Sivasankar, former private secretary to Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan, in the gold smuggling case, shows thatcorruption has patronage of the highest office,''Nadda, whoarrived in Kerala on a two-day visit, alleged.

With virus cases seeing a spike, Nadda also attackedthestate government on the COVID-19 management.

''I am sorry to say because of the ineffectivepolitical leadership, half of the COVID cases now are fromKerala.No strategy is being adopted,'' he said.

