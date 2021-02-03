Left Menu

BJP president Nadda slams LDF, UDF, says both are two sides of the same coin

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:41 IST
BJP president Nadda slams LDF, UDF, says both are two sides of the same coin

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI): BJP president J PNadda on Wednesday attacked the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and theopposition UDF spearheaded by the Congress, saying they aretwo sides of the same coin.

''Both are corrupt, both the fronts have lost theircredibility, there is no vision for Kerala and both are onlypower seekers,'' Nadda told a press conference here.

While the two fronts are fighting each other inKerala, the left and the Congress are allies in West Bengalfor the upcoming assembly polls.

''This is ideological bankruptcy. This shows they arepower seekers and have nothing for the people.The involvementof M Sivasankar, former private secretary to Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan, in the gold smuggling case, shows thatcorruption has patronage of the highest office,''Nadda, whoarrived in Kerala on a two-day visit, alleged.

With virus cases seeing a spike, Nadda also attackedthestate government on the COVID-19 management.

''I am sorry to say because of the ineffectivepolitical leadership, half of the COVID cases now are fromKerala.No strategy is being adopted,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power grid inaugurated in Narela

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 6611 kV state-of-the-art, maintenance-free grid at Narela on Wednesday.The smart power grid involves minimum input and gives maximum output with zero human intervention. It will ensure 247 e...

Reduction in import duty on copper scrap to promote recycling in country

The Centre on Wednesday said slashing of import duty on copper scrap will promote recycling in the country, as the basic raw materials will now become cheaper.In the Union Budget 2021-22, the government announced reduction of import duty on...

Sensex makes history, ends above 50k for first time

The BSE Sensex closed above the historic 50,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday as the post-Budget euphoria continued for the third straight session amid a spurt in buying by foreign funds and positive global cues. Banking, financ...

Fortification continues at Ghazipur, MHA official says no further ban on internet

Stringent security continued on Wednesday at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the key protest sites where thousands of farmers are camping with a demand that the Centre repeal the new agri-marketing laws enacted last Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021