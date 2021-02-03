UK wants N. Ireland border problems resolved by end March - DUP's Foster

UK wants N. Ireland border problems resolved by end March - DUP's FosterReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:08 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Northern Ireland leader Arlene Foster that he wanted problems caused by the EU exit deal solved by the end of March, Foster's DUP party said in a statement issued following a call between the two.
"The Prime Minister has said that his timetable for getting all these matters sorted is the end of March," said the statement from the Democratic Unionist Party on Wednesday.
"It is now up to the Prime Minister to back up his words with tangible actions that protect the integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Boris Johnson
- Foster
- Northern Ireland
- British
- United Kingdom
ALSO READ
Biden attends mass with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders ahead of inauguration
Georgia certifies Democratic winners of Jan. 5 U.S. Senate run-off election
UK's Boris Johnson aiming for close ties with Biden
Georgia certifies Democratic winners of Jan. 5 U.S. Senate run-off election
Theresa May rebukes Boris Johnson as UK welcomes Biden era