Kannada language ignored during Aero India 2021 inauguration event: Kumaraswamy

Slamming the BJP government in Karnataka, former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the Kannada language was ignored during the inauguration of the Aero India 2021 event.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:30 IST
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the BJP government in Karnataka, former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the Kannada language was ignored during the inauguration of the Aero India 2021 event. In a series of Tweets, Kumaraswamy alleged that only the English and Hindi language panel are making their way on stage during the event.

"Kannada has disappeared at the inauguration of the Aero India 2021 event in Yelahanka, Bangalore. The trilingual formula is forgotten. Only the English and Hindi language panel are making their way on stage. This has led to Kannada being ignored. I Condemn it," he said. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Aero India program at Yalahanka Air Force Station. CM BS Yediyurappa also participated in the programme. Many leaders of the state were there. Has anyone ever seen disgrace shown to kannada?," he added.

His remarks comes after Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Commenting upon the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit earlier this month, Kumaraswamy said, "Kannada was ignored during the event held at Bhadravati in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah. The central answer to these objections was that Kannada was not compulsory. This has been reported in the media. Even before this bitter memory was forgotten, Bangalore has been demoralised in Kannada. It is very painful." (ANI)

