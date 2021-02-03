Sasikala to return on Feb 7, Dhinakaran sees changes in TN ahead of arrival

V K Sasikala, late J Jayalalithaa'sconfidante would return to Tamil Nadu on February 7 fromBengaluru and a grand welcome from party cadres awaited herright from the state's border, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagamgeneral secretary T T V Dhinakaran said here on Wednesday.

'Chemical' changes were on in Tamil Nadu, ahead of herarrival, Dhinakaran, Sasikala's nephew, said, apparentlyreferring to actions like expulsion of five AIADMK workers forpasting wall posters in her support.

The people and Amma's (Jayalalithaa) true cadres wouldusher in ''Amma's government again in Tamil Nadu and Chinnamma(Sasikala) will play a vital role (in elections and ingovernment formation),'' he told reporters here and reiteratedlegal and democratic efforts to win back the AIADMK.

Retrieving the AIADMK implies bringing the party backinto the hands of Sasikala from the leadership of ChiefMinister K Palaniswami (co-coordinator) and Deputy ChiefMinister O Panneerselvam (coordinator) and elections to theAssembly are likely in April or early May.

Asked about DMK president M K Stalin's claim that hisparty was all set to capture power, he said the leader ofopposition has been waiting in vain to come to power for about10 years and it would not happen.

''Amma's cadres will not allow that to happen... peoplerealised more the dangers of the evil force DMK returing topower,'' he said hitting out at the DMK.

Sasikala was in the Parappana Agrahara Prison in theKarnataka capital from February 15, 2017 and she was set freeon January 27 by authorities after completion of her four yearprison term in a corruption case.

She was discharged from a hospital after recovery fromCOVID-19 and she is now taking rest at a resort in Bengaluruas per doctor's advice.

A grand welcome awaited her right from Tamil Nadu'sborder near Hosur, Dhinakaran said and appealed to cadres toensure that the reception being planned by the party cadresdoes not cause traffic congestion on the Bengaluru-Chennaihighway.

She would start at 9 am on February 7 from Bengaluru andreach 'T Nagar residence' in Chennai by road. He said his aunttold him that she was recovering well.

Though Sasikala had a plan to visit memorials ofleaders, C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaain Chennai, Amma's memorial there has now been closed.

''I know how many chemical changes are happening inTamil Nadu as soon as the news of her release broke out,'' heclaimed.

Events like the present closure and opening of thememorial on January 27 when Sasikala was set free were the'side effects' to her return and it also showed the 'quality'of people behind the move.

For such actions, people would give their verdict inthe Assembly elections due in a few months, he said.

Anyway, the memorial cannot remain shut and it has to beopened and Sasikala would visit the place to pay homage, theAMMK general secretary said.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumarsaid the memorial has been temporarily closed only to completethe pending work on a museum and knowledge park that are partof the overall phoenix themed memorial.

Textiles Minister O S Manian too said the public entryhas been disallowed to facilitate completion of ongoing work.

To AIADMK leader K P Munusamy's comment that ifDhinakaran requested that he be re-inducted into the party(after apologising for his alleged bid to destroy the partyand the government) it may be looked into by the party brass,the AMMK leader said time would answer the query.

''Time will tell who indulged in wrongs, who should seekapology and who should be pardoned,'' he said.

On AIADMK expelling partymen for supporting Sasikala bypasting wallposters honouring her, he said, ''many chemicalreactions have surfaced.'' Quoting a proverb, he meant suchactions cannot pre-empt support and victory for Sasikala.

The AMMK was founded to retrieve the AIADMK and theirgoal was also to prevent ''the evil force DMK'' from capturingpower in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Asked about AIADMK warning of legal action for use of itsflag in a car used by Sasikala, Dhinakaran ridiculed it.

Sasikala would continue her legal battle to win back theAIADMK and she is the party General Secretary (GC), heclaimed.

A case related to the general council of September 12,2017 of the AIADMK that abolished the position of GC and herremoval from that post was pending before a court, he said.

On the democratic front, the AMMK would make efforts toretrieve the party, he said.

'Sleeper cells' were not MLAs alone, such silentfunctionaries would continue to operate in AIADMK and do 'theright thing,' and raise their voice at the right time like thepeople who now stuck posters in 'Chinnamma's' support, hesaid.

Asked if his aunt would visit the AIADMK headquarters inChennai and convene the general council to retrieve the party,he said,''let there be some suspense...wait, you will know.'' When it was pointed out that Sasikala cannot contestpolls for six years and what would be her course of action onthe political front, Dhinakaran said still there were legalavenues and consultations were on with experts to exploreoptions under the law.

''Let us wait,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)