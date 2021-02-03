Italy's right wants elections but will talk to Draghi - Salvini

Italy's rightist alliance wants snap elections but is willing to talk to Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi before deciding whether to back him, Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-right League party said on Wednesday.

"The best route is elections," Salvini told reporters after a meeting with the League's main allies, the far-right Brothers of Italy and the conservative Forza Italia.

However, speaking for all three parties, Salvini said they would have "no prejudices" in their meetings with Draghi and would present their policy proposals such as tax cuts and civil service reform before deciding what to do in parliament.

