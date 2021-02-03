Pondy CM tells police not to enforce helmet rule

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said he had directed the trafficpolice here to put on hold the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000on two-wheeler riders without helmets.

''This imposition of penalty has caused unrest among thetwo-wheeler riders and the hefty fine of Rs 1,000 is notaffordable by daily wage earners and the young riders,'' hetold reporters here.

The levy of penalty has now been shelved, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Central government hadamended the Motor Vehicles Act to make helmet-wearingmandatory.

The rule had been enforced by Lieutenant Governor KiranBedi without consulting the territorial government, he said.

The Chief Minister said he had earlier in the day held ameeting with the Chief Secretary, Transport Secretary andTransport Commissioner asking them to stop levying the fine.

''The departments should first create awareness among thevehicle-users about the necessity for wearing helmets,'' theChief Minister said.

All political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK and BJPhad protested against the action of the police imposing thepenalty.

DMK legislature wing leader R Siva led a demonstration byhis partymen at a traffic police station today protestingagainst the imposition of the fine without giving anopportunity to the people to develop awareness on helmet-wearing.

A memorandum was handed over to Bedi by the president ofthe Puducherry unit of the BJP, V Saminathan requesting herto ensure that the imposition of penalty was suspended.

