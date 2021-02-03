BJP president Nadda slams LDF govt in Kerala, claims CM has lost credibilty

On a two-day visit topoll-bound Kerala, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesdayattackedthe ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan, saying the CM has lost his credibility and his officehas ''embarrassed the self-respect'' of Keralites throughvarious corruption allegations including the gold smugglingcase.

Nadda, who reached here at noon to set in motion theorganisational activities of the saffron party ahead of theAssembly elections likely in April-May, told reporters thatthe assembly resolution against constitutional body CAG wasdangerous in a democratic set up.

He hit out at the LDF and the opposition UDFspearheaded by the Congress, saying they are two sides of thesame coin.

At a press conference, the former union healthminister also said half of the COVID-19 cases in the countryare being reported from Kerala due to the ''inefficiency of thepolitical leadership''.

The BJP chief also hit out against the Congress-ledUnited Democratic Front (UDF) and said Oommen Chandy, who was''involved in the solar scam case'', was brought to theforefront to fight the elections and the front was not seriousabout the people.

''People are disgusted with the corruption of thepresent government.There is rampant corruption.The goldsmuggling case, Life Mission project, the KIIFB, Sprinklr datacase.In the gold scam case, involvement of CMO has embarrassedthe self-respect of Malayalees. Pinarayi Vijayan has lost hiscredibility.'' ''It seems like the involvement of many ministers aregoing to come to light in this investigation.Speaker is alsoinvolved in the gold scam case,'' Nadda claimed.

The BJP chief said it was the chief minister whosought the centre's probe and has now turned against it afterthe probe reached his office.

''The LDF has been systematically attacking theconstitutional bodies.The resolution against the CAG itselfshows that it was very dangerous to the democratic set up.

Keeping the rules aside, more than three lakh appointmentshave been done.These are backdoor appointments.PSC is arecruitment ground for the CPI(M),'' Nadda said.

He said the Left government has not formulated anystrategy to tacklethe COVID-19 cases in the state.

''I was here when the Nipah virus issue came up.Now,half of the cases in the country are reported from Kerala.

Due to the ineffective political leadership in Kerala, theCOVID cases are increasing.No strategy has been formulated.

I am sorry to say but the political leadership islacking vision,'' Nadda said.

He said the Congress has backstabbed the people ofKerala in the Sabarimala matter and the stand of the BJP inthe issue will remain the same.

''Rahul Gandhi has not spoken on the issue.They arejust power seekers.Hundreds of cases were registered againstour workers.Nothing against Congress.Surendran, our statechief is facing over 200 cases,'' he said.

Nadda said now Oommen Chandy has been brought to theforefront and he was ''involved'' in the solar case.

''Chennithala's (leader of opposition in the stateassembly Ramesh Chennithala) name has come up in the barbribery case.The UDF leadership is not serious about thepeople and only seeks power,'' BJP chief said.

Nadda alleged both the fronts were corrupt and havelost their credibility, adding, they are two sides of the samecoin.

''Both are corrupt, both the fronts have lost theircredibility, there is no vision for Kerala and both are onlypower seekers,'' Nadda told a press conference here.

''While the two fronts are fighting each other inKerala, the left and the Congress are allies in West Bengalfor the upcoming assembly polls.This is ideologicalbankruptcy.'' ''The involvement of M Sivasankar, former privatesecretary to Chief Minister, in the gold smuggling case,shows that corruption has patronage of the highest office,''Nadda said.

The BJP chief rejected reports of factional feudinthe state unit of the party and said the candidates for theAssembly elections will be selected as per the nature of theconstituency and other factors.

