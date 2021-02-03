Left Menu

G-7 countries seek restoration of power to democratically elected govt in Myanmar

We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law, the statement said.The November election results must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity, it said.The G-7 countries said that the militarys restrictions on information flows are deeply concerning.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:28 IST
G-7 countries seek restoration of power to democratically elected govt in Myanmar

Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democratically-elected government.

G-7 countries comprising of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US along with the High Representative of the European Union issued their first joint statement on the military coup in Myanmar. Myanmar's military on Monday took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. “We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media,” the joint statement said. “We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law,'' the statement said.

The November election results must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity, it said.

The G-7 countries said that the military’s restrictions on information flows are deeply concerning. Civilians, including civil society and the media, must not be subject to reprisals in any form, the statement said.

“We also call for unrestricted humanitarian access to support the most vulnerable,” it said.

The foreign ministers recalled their 2019 communique in which they restated their commitment to Myanmar’s democratic transition, peace and accountability for human rights violations and abuses. “We stand with the people of Myanmar who want to see a democratic future,” said the joint statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduros government is refusing to cooperate...

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organise 50-50 Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organise the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured r...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021