BJP chief JP Nadda arrives in Kochi

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday arrived in Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram. He left to Thrissur in an open jeep from the airport with a huge gathering of BJP workers in the flanking his jeep and waving BJP party flags. BJP State President K Surendran was seen accompanying him.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kerala from Wednesday to review the election preparations ahead of state Assembly polls. The state Assembly is scheduled to go for polls later this year.

B Gopalakrishnan, BJP State Spokesperson, said on Nadda's arrival, "We expect Nadda Ji to deliver a message to our party workers for the upcoming Assembly polls. Our vote share in the state is constantly rising and his message will give a further boost to it." "Left front and UDF are hijacking BJP's agenda. Our party has promulgated Hindutuva agenda, not a religious one but a cultural one. Now, you can see the Left front is openly criticising Muslim league. On the other hand, leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala are taking up Sabarimala issue," he added.

Earlier in Thiruvananthapuram, Nadda had targeted the LDF and UDF alliances in the state. "Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are two sides of the same coin. Both have lost their credibility. They don't have any vision for the people of Kerala. The leadership is not able to give the benefit," he had said. "These parties have no ideological backing. They just counter each other's allegations in Vidhan Sabha. Both Congress and CPI-M have ideological bankruptcy. Both these parties will contest together in upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and will fight against each other in Kerala," he had added.

140-seat Kerala Assembly is scheduled to go to polls this year. However, the dates of the polls have not been announced yet. (ANI)

