Authorised CM to perform duties related to finacial statement presentation: Bengal guv

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar said on Thursday that he has authorised ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee to perform all duties in the Assemblyrelated to the presentation of the annual financial statementfor 2021-22 and the motion for vote on account.

Dhankhar tweeted that the authorisation was givenfollowing communication with state finance minister Amit Mitraand speaker of the Assembly, Biman Banerjee.

''Governor of West Bengal has authorized Chief MinisterMs. Mamata Banerjee to perform in the Assembly all dutiesrelating to presentation of Annual Financial Statement of theGovernment of West Bengal for the year 2021-2022 and Motionfor Vote on Account & all related aspects,'' he tweeted.

A vote on account, which entails an incumbentgovernment to seek a sanction for administrative expenditure,will be presented before the House on Friday as Assemblyelections are due to be held in the state in April-May.

