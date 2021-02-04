Left Menu

Ravindra Verma suspended from Congress

Even inpast several senior leaders had been suspended. Besides Jha,Ramprit Yadav, Sakil Ahmed are members of the committee.However, Verma challenged the authority of Jha tosuspend a district working president from the party. It has been done under aconspiracy of some senior leaders in the district, he said.PTI CORRG RG

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:04 IST
Ravindra Verma suspended from Congress

Ravindra Verma, working presidentof Dhanbad District Congress Committee, has been suspendedfrom the party, a senior leader said on Thursday.

District Congress Disciplinary Committee chairmanSuresh Chandra Jha said since Verma did not reply to the showcause notice in 15 days, the committee has suspended him fromthe party.

''Rather than raising the issue in a party meeting,Verma opposed senior party leader and Jharkhand ministerAlamgir Alam's programme at a public platform and launched acampaign in social media'', he said.

Jha said under Section 19 of AICC constitution,Disciplinary Committee has authority to take action. Even inpast several senior leaders had been suspended. Besides Jha,Ramprit Yadav, Sakil Ahmed are members of the committee.

However, Verma challenged the authority of Jha tosuspend a district working president from the party. ''It isnothing short of a joke. Not to speak of suspension evendisciplinary committee has no authority even to show cause aworking president. Only the state committee has power'', Vermasaid.

Verma said he has informed state Congress presidentRameswar Oraon and working president Keshav Mahto about thematter and demanded a proper probe. ''It has been done under aconspiracy of some senior leaders in the district'', he said.

PTI CORRG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...

SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice on Friday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petition filed by actor Sonu Sood challenging the Bombay HC order which dismissed his appeal against a civic body notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in M...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.The positivity...

Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021