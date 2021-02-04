Ravindra Verma suspended from Congress

Ravindra Verma, working presidentof Dhanbad District Congress Committee, has been suspendedfrom the party, a senior leader said on Thursday.

District Congress Disciplinary Committee chairmanSuresh Chandra Jha said since Verma did not reply to the showcause notice in 15 days, the committee has suspended him fromthe party.

''Rather than raising the issue in a party meeting,Verma opposed senior party leader and Jharkhand ministerAlamgir Alam's programme at a public platform and launched acampaign in social media'', he said.

Jha said under Section 19 of AICC constitution,Disciplinary Committee has authority to take action. Even inpast several senior leaders had been suspended. Besides Jha,Ramprit Yadav, Sakil Ahmed are members of the committee.

However, Verma challenged the authority of Jha tosuspend a district working president from the party. ''It isnothing short of a joke. Not to speak of suspension evendisciplinary committee has no authority even to show cause aworking president. Only the state committee has power'', Vermasaid.

Verma said he has informed state Congress presidentRameswar Oraon and working president Keshav Mahto about thematter and demanded a proper probe. ''It has been done under aconspiracy of some senior leaders in the district'', he said.

PTI CORRG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)